Yum: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $488 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

Yum shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

