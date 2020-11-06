https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/York-Water-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15707068.php
York Water: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
YORK, Pa. (AP) _ The York Water Co. (YORW) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $4.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.
The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.
York Water shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3.5% in the last 12 months.
