Xylem: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RYE BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $118 million.

The Rye Brook, New York-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $401 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.25 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.96 to $3.16 per share.

Xylem shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 3%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

