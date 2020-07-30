Xilinx: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $93.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The computer chipmaker posted revenue of $726.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Xilinx said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $780 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $729.3 million.

Xilinx shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $111.87, a fall of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

