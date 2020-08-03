WideOpenWest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $282 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.4 million.

WideOpenWest shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.62, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

