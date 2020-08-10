WhiteHorse: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15 million.

WhiteHorse shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

