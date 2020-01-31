Weyerhaeuser: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76 million, or 10 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.55 billion.

Weyerhaeuser shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 2%. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

