Western New England Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Westfield, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.3 million, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $67.7 million.

Western New England Bancorp shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.14, a climb of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

