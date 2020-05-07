Western Asset Mortgage: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $381.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of $7.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.7 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.73. A year ago, they were trading at $10.59.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMC