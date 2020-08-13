Wesco International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $34.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

Wesco International shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCC