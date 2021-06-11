Skip to main content
News // Business

Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 7-Jun. 11.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

American Eagle Outfit .18 from .1375

Capital Southwest .43 from .42

Clorox 1.16 from 1.11

Caterpillar 1.11 from 1.03

Ellington Residential Mtg .30 from .28

NetApp .50 from .48

Target .90 from .68

Tootsie Roll Indus .09 from .0874

Towne Bank .20 from .18

UnitedHealth Group 1.45 from 1.25

Urstadt Biddle Prop .207 from .125

Urstadt Biddle Prop A .23 from .14

Reduced Dividends

National Health Invest .90 from 1.1025

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

PDC Energy .12

Telekomuik Indonesia ADR .215

STOCK DIVIDENDS

Hawthorn Bancshares 4pc

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Zeta Global Holdings Corp

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

1stdibscom Inc

monday.com Ltd

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Gaslog Ltd

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Bespoke Capital Aquis to Vintage Wine Estates Inc

GigCapital 2 Inc to UpHealth Inc

Total SE to Total Energies SE