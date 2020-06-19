NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 15-Jun. 19.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Innovative Industrial 1.06 from 1.00

Level One Bancorp .05 from .04

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

City Office Reit Inc .15 from .235

Invesco Mortgage Capital .02 from .50

New York Mortgage Trust .05 from .20

Ready Capital Corp .25 from .40

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

MSB Financial .104

Resumed Dividends

Dick's Sporting Goods .3125

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Fang Holdings Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split

FS KKR Capital Corp 1 for 4 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Kemet Corp - Ageo Corp (1.6B)

Midstream Partners LP - Midstream Corp (10B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Forma Therapeutics Inc (IPO)

Genetron Holdings Ltd

Progenty Inc

Repare Therapeutics (IPO)

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Pyxus International