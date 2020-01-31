Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 27-Jan. 31.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Alaska Air .375 from .35
Allete Inc .6175 from .5875
AmerisourceBergen Corp .42 from .40
Anthem Inc .95 from .80
Apartment Investment .41 from .39
Archer-Daniels Midland Co .36 from .35
Arthur J Gallagher .45 from .43
Bank of Marin Bncp .23 from .21
Bankwell Financial Grp .14 from .13
Berkshire Hills Bancorp .24 from .23
California Water Service .2125 from .1975
Charles Schwab .18 from .17
Cheniere Energy Partners LP .63 from .62
Chevron Corp 1.29 from 1.19
Church & Dwight Co .24 from .2275
Citizens Community Bncp .21 from .20
Comerica Inc .68 from .67
Community Bankers Tr Corp .05 from .04
Crane Co .43 from .39
Duke Realty Corp .235 from .215
Ebay Inc .16 from .14
Enviva Partners LP .675 from .67
FNCB Bancorp .055 from .05
FS Bancorp .21 from .20
1st Constitution Bncp NJ .09 from .075
First Business Finl Svcs .165 from .15
First Commonwealth Finl .11 from .10
First Foundation Inc .07 from .05
First Horizon National .15 from .14
First Interstate Bancsystem .34 from .31
Flagstar Bancorp .05 from .04
Franklin Electric Co .155 from .145
German American Bancorp .19 from .17
Global Partners LP .5250 from .52
HCA Healthcare .43 from .40
Hess Midstream LP Cl A .4258 from .411
Hilltop Holdings Inc .09 from .08
IberiaBank Corp .47 from .45
Investors Bancorp .12 from .11
Invitation Homes Inc .15 from .13
Juniper Networks .20 from .19
MDC Holdings .33 from .30
Macatawa Bank Corp .08 from .07
Marathon Petroleum .58 from .53
MarketAxess Holdings Inc .60 from .51
Mobile Mini .303 from .275
Nexstar Media Group .56 from .45
Northwest Bancshares .19 from .18
NortonLifeLock 12.00
OFS Credit Company .1734 from .17
Oasis midstream Partners .54 from .515
People's Utah Bancorp .14 from .13
Postal Realty Trust .17 from .14
Principal Financial Group .56 from .55
Quest Diagnostics .56 from .53
SJW Group DE .32 from .30
S&P Global Inc .67 from .57
Schneider National .065 from .06
Simmons First National .17 from .16
Sound Financial Bancorp .15 from .14
South State Corp .47 from .46
Southern National Bancorp .10 from .09
Standard Motor Products .25 from .23
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers .3575 from .355
Territorial Bancorp .23 from .22
United States Lime & Minerals .16 from .135
Unitil Corp .375 from .37
Veritex Holdings Inc .17 from .13
Walgreens Boots Alliance .4575 from .44
Westlake Chemical Partners .4714 from .4646
Woodward Inc .28 from .1625
YUM! Brands .47 from .42
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
ARC Document Solutions .01
Alcentra Capital Corp .80
Mid Penn Bancorp .05
Peoples Bancorp of NC .15
Sound Financial Bancorp .20
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
HBT Financial Inc .15
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Alliance Resource Partners .40 from .54
Martin Midstream Partners .0625 from .25
Summit Midstream Partners LP .125 from .287
Tessco Technologies .02 from .20
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Gulf Resources Inc 1 for 5 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Alexion Pharmaceuticals (930M)
Wellcare Health Plans - Centene Corp (7.3B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
SCVX Corp units
Wells Fargo pfd Z
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Arculis Biotherapeutics Inc (IPO)
1Life Healthcare Inc (IPO)
Reynolds Consumer Products (IPO)
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Avadim Health Inc (IPO)
Black Diamond Therapeutics (IPO)
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Encana Corp to Ovintiv Inc