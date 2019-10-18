NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Oct. 14-Oct. 18.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Atlantic Union Bankshares .31 from .25

Consolidated-Tomoka Land .13 from .11

Crown Castle International 1.20 from 1.125

1st Source Corp .29 from .27

Idacorp Inc .67 from .63

MVC Captial Inc .17 from .15

National Retail Properties .515 from .50

Omega Healthcare Invest .67 from .66

Penske Automotive .41 from .40

Phillips 66 Partners .865 from .855

RMR Group Inc Cl A .38 from .35

Tompkins Financial .52 from .50

STOCK DIVIDENDS

Codorus Valley Bancorp 5pc

g- Canadian funds

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

MetroCity Bankshares .11

Star Group LP .125

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Aethlon Medical Inc 1 for 15 reverse split

Equity Lifesyle Properties 2 for 1 split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Monotyple Imaging Holding (825M)

Navigant Consulting - Guidehouse LLP (1.1B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund rights

Digital Realty Trust pfd L

Priority Income Fund pfd E

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Innate Pharma SA ADS

New York Mortgage Tr 7.875pc pfd E

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Carlysle Group LP 5.875pc A

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Baker Hughes, a GE Co to Hughes Co