Weather radar proposal to improve forecasts in Four Corners

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A national weather agency has announced plans to lower its radar system elevation to better track weather in the Four Corners region including southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports that the National Weather Service has proposed adjusting its Grand Junction radar to track areas that were originally blind spots.

Department officials say major radar hubs in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado track data at an elevation higher than where storms usually occur resulting in weather forecasters missing numerous incoming storms.

Officials say the proposal could take up to two years to implement and requires a software adjustment to the system that would not alleviate blind spots in La Plata County or Durango.

A permanent weather radar system in Durango received funding earlier this year, but there is no project timeline.

