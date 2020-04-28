Waters: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $53.6 million.

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $464.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $499.2 million.

Waters shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 11%. The stock has fallen roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

