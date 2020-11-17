Walmart: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $5.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The world's largest retailer posted revenue of $134.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133 billion.

Walmart shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

