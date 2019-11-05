Voya: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $106 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $187 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301 million.

Voya shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.14, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA