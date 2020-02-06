Vocera: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The hospital mobile communications company posted revenue of $49.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $18 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $180.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Vocera expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million to $39 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Vocera expects full-year earnings in the range of 18 cents to 33 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $186 million to $196 million.

Vocera shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.17, a drop of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

