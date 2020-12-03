Village Super Market: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) _ Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $490.1 million in the period.

Village Super Market shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLGEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLGEA