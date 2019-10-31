Urban Edge Properties: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $36.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $54 million, or 45 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers posted revenue of $91.2 million in the period.

The company's shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

