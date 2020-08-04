Upwork: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Upwork said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $91 million.

Upwork shares have risen 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.51, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

