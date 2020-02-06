Universal Truckload: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) _ Universal Truckload Services Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.7 million.

The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $375.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.6 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

Universal Truckload shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.74, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULH