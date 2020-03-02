Universal Insurance: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Monday reported a loss of $51.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.55. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.57 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $239.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $939.4 million.

Universal Insurance expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.10 per share.

Universal Insurance shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.48, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

