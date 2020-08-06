Universal Electronics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 89 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $153.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 87 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Universal Electronics shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.05, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

