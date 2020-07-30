https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Unitil-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15445268.php
Unitil: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) _ Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.
The utility posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period.
Unitil shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTL
