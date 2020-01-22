Umpqua: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $83.8 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $365.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $310.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $354.1 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

Umpqua shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.30, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMPQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMPQ