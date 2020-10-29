USA Truck: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) _ USA Truck Inc. (USAK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The truckload carrier posted revenue of $141.8 million in the period.

USA Truck shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.70, an increase of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

