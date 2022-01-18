US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet civilization MATTHEW BROWN and JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2022 Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 7:18 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - Trees scorched by the Caldor Fire smolder in the Eldorado National Forest, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Biden administration wants to thin more forests and use prescribed burns to reduce catastrophic wildfires as climate changes makes blazes more intense. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks about forest fires at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Vilsack announced the Biden administration's plans to significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West. Jonathan J. Cooper/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., left, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore and U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., discuss forest fires at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The Biden administration plans to significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West. Jonathan J. Cooper/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a visit to Wheat Ridge Poultry and Meats, a locally-owned and operated butcher shop and meat processor, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Wheat Ridge, Colo. Vilsack made the stop to talk about the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to create more and better market opportunities for American farmers, ranchers and consumers. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack makes a point during a visit to Wheat Ridge Poultry and Meats, a locally-owned and operated butcher shop and meat processor, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Wheat Ridge, Colo. Vilsack made the stop to talk about the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to create more and better market opportunities for American farmers, ranchers and consumers. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday it will significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around “hot spots” where nature and neighborhoods collide.
As climate change heats up and dries out the West, administration officials said they have crafted a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled fires and logging to reduce trees and other vegetation that serves as tinder in the most at-risk areas. Only some of the work has funding so far.
Written By
MATTHEW BROWN and JONATHAN J. COOPER