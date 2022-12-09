Skip to main content
News // Business

UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1Pharvaris 8.62 +6.64 Up335.4
2FLJGrpLtd 2.54 +1.35 Up113.4
3RntRnwyA 2.58 +1.26 Up 95.5
4KintaraThrs 14.80 +7.10 Up 92.2
5PrestoAuton 3.93 +1.77 Up 81.9
6Tuniuh 2.14 +.90 Up 72.6
7EternaThrs 5.49 +2.19 Up 66.4
8WillScot 46.25 +17.45 Up 60.6
9IClickIntrrs 4.18 +1.55 Up 58.9
10HelloGrp 8.93 +3.21 Up 56.1
11Missfreshrs 2.33 +.75 Up 47.5
12PacifcoAc 8.13 +2.53 Up 45.2
13TherapMDrs 6.42 +1.97 Up 44.3
14AcerTher 2.13 +.63 Up 42.0
15Arcellxn 28.02 +7.78 Up 38.4
16PulseBiosci 2.89 +.78 Up 37.0
17NauticRobot 4.89 +1.31 Up 36.6
18NiuTechnol 5.81 +1.55 Up 36.4
19PowellInds 35.71 +9.41 Up 35.8
20AerovateTh 24.79 +6.48 Up 35.4
21VorBiophar 6.48 +1.53 Up 30.9
22Alvotechn 8.30 +1.94 Up 30.5
23EHangHldg 7.37 +1.65 Up 28.8
24Bilibili 25.41 +5.57 Up 28.1
25NWTNInc 12.38 +2.69 Up 27.8
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1GossamerB 2.17 —6.85 Off 75.9
2EigerBio 1.28 —3.25 Off 71.7
3TOPShiprs 1.45 —2.99 Off 67.3
4AppreciateA 2.73 —3.95 Off 59.1
5MiratiThera 41.75 —54.50 Off 56.6
6Arcimotors 4.21 —4.68 Off 52.6
7KweestMcrn 2.86 —2.94 Off 50.7
8Vivakorn 1.13 .95 Off 45.7
9TempoAutoA 2.33 —1.89 Off 44.8
10EnsysceBiors 1.20 .95 Off 44.2
11DesignTher 7.86 —6.14 Off 43.9
12Daktronics 1.98 —1.52 Off 43.4
13PetrosPharrs 2.33 —1.77 Off 43.2
14AutolusTh 1.85 —1.13 Off 37.9
15AnavexLfScirs 7.65 —4.40 Off 36.5
16ChkPntThrs 3.72 —2.08 Off 35.9
17Trevenars 2.20 —1.22 Off 35.7
18Meihuan 8.60 —4.68 Off 35.2
19RackspceTc 3.23 —1.62 Off 33.4
20CanopyGrw 2.87 —1.42 Off 33.1
21OncoSecMdrs 1.84 .87 Off 32.1
22Aemetish 3.78 —1.77 Off 31.9
23LongbrdPh 3.56 —1.64 Off 31.5
24bioAffinityn 2.02 .92 Off 31.3
25EsperionTher 5.09 —2.30 Off 31.1
—————————
