News // Business

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1LaredoPet 99.26 52.30 55.06 +54.17 +6072.6
2AMCEntert 72.62 1.91 37.02 +34.90 +1646.2
3GameStop 483.00 17.08 161.12+142.28 +755.2
4JJillIncrs 24.10 3.41 23.20 +19.47 +522.0
5PrUShtSemi 38.94 30.96 31.14 +25.41 +443.5
6Express 14 13.97 .86 4.69 +3.78 +415.4
7PeabodyEng 12.24 2.45 11.71 +9.30 +385.9
8IDTCp 30 53.68 11.85 49.80 +37.44 +302.9
9CVRPtrsrs 68.80 14.70 64.51 +48.49 +302.7
10ChicosFas 7.29 1.52 6.18 +4.59 +288.7
11SilverbowRs 26.05 5.30 19.82 +14.51 +273.3
12XFinclrs 17.88 1.90 7.43 +5.43 +271.5
13TetraTech 7 4.49 .86 3.09 +2.23 +258.5
14BldABear 27 21.00 4.09 15.20 +10.93 +256.0
15NamTaiProp 51 37.88 5.47 20.53 +14.68 +250.9
16Hovnanian 9 146.34 30.17 104.39 +71.53 +217.7
17SMEnergy 26.87 5.89 18.70 +12.58 +205.6
18SummitMidrs 1 46.64 12.40 37.31 +24.82 +198.7
19Veritiv 67.39 17.79 61.28 +40.49 +194.8
20SteelPartners 19 32.40 10.25 31.50 +20.75 +193.0
21CONSOLEn 22.45 6.51 21.01 +13.80 +191.4
22DillardsInc 16 193.00 53.20 183.27+120.22 +190.7
23TimkenSteel 16.57 4.66 13.33 +8.66 +185.4
24ScullyRoylty 16.35 4.86 14.10 +9.15 +184.7
25ChinaGreen 1 17.73 3.05 9.79 +6.19 +171.9
26DonnelleyRR 5 7.15 2.15 6.12 +3.86 +170.8
273DSystems 56.50 10.28 27.54 +17.06 +162.8
28LSBInds 8.85 3.07 8.80 +5.41 +159.6
29NoEurOil 24 7.72 2.92 7.55 +4.64 +159.5
30PermRkRoy 7.38 2.52 6.74 +4.13 +158.2
31SafeBulkers 54 4.46 1.31 3.34 +2.04 +156.9
32MatadorRes 38.05 12.02 30.90 +18.84 +156.2
33Denburyn 81.37 25.65 65.71 +40.02 +155.8
34AmplifyEngy 22 4.67 1.25 3.29 +1.98 +151.1
35AnteroRescs 15.54 5.47 13.60 +8.15 +149.5
36Braskem 25.09 8.53 22.18 +13.17 +146.2
37AlphMetalRs 28.27 10.52 27.87 +16.50 +145.1
38FinVolution 10.61 2.51 6.53 +3.86 +144.6
39AsanaAn 76.10 25.41 71.06 +41.51 +140.5
40PermianvRoy 5 2.07 .73 1.76 +1.03 +140.4
41GencoShip 20.61 7.35 17.55 +10.19 +138.5
42SignetJewele 83.00 27.17 64.34 +37.07 +135.9
43NaviosMpfG 17.65 4.66 11.70 +6.70 +134.0
44MVOilTrust 6 10.25 2.96 7.30 +4.18 +134.0
45LendingClb 25.95 9.26 24.40 +13.84 +131.1
46Renren 12.95 4.55 10.87 +6.10 +127.9
47RangeRescs 17.47 6.78 15.23 +8.53 +127.3
48Meredith 25 44.69 18.24 43.64 +24.44 +127.3
49CapSenLivs 58.94 11.48 28.00 +15.66 +126.9
50AspenAerogels 41.85 15.21 37.65 +20.96 +125.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GaotuTeched 149.05 2.40 3.19 —48.52 93.8
2TALEduc 90.96 4.03 6.07 —65.44 91.5
3ChinOnlEduc 4 29.60 2.44 2.87 —24.24 89.4
4NwOrientEds 9 19.97 1.94 2.17 —16.41 88.3
5PuxinLtd 23 9.17 .61 .69 5.13 88.1
6OneSmartInt 4.58 .50 .52 3.28 86.4
7Medley24 8.88 1.71 1.76 6.10 77.6
8WashPrGppfH 18.20 2.70 3.45 —11.56 77.0
9WashPrGppfI 16.80 2.66 3.33 —10.68 76.2
10QuantumSn 74.50 21.18 22.91 —61.54 72.9
11Medley 9.41 1.73 1.92 4.90 71.8
12RomeoPwr 23.35 6.33 7.05 —15.44 68.7
13LoanDepot 1 39.85 10.30 10.37 —21.11 67.1
14JustEngygrs 8.90 1.04 1.75 2.94 62.7
15iHumann 24.50 6.28 6.84 —11.28 62.3
16PrSUltShtN 49.60 16.34 17.91 —29.47 62.2
17DirxChIntnt 110.93 19.01 23.05 —37.73 62.1
18HoeghLP 4 18.17 5.11 5.48 8.82 61.7
19SQZBiotchn 31.04 11.15 12.10 —16.88 58.2
20CangIncn 1 10.43 3.85 4.37 5.68 56.5
21DxREBear 11.61 4.46 4.64 5.65 54.9
22Autohome 10 147.67 43.62 45.30 —54.32 54.5
23RushStrn 26.55 9.47 9.85 —11.80 54.5
24AmerWelln 43.75 9.69 11.65 —13.68 54.0
25BigBk3xInv 4.19 1.64 1.84 2.12 53.5
26OscarHlthn 37.00 16.92 16.93 —17.87 51.4
27FstHSEducn 8.50 3.05 3.71 3.82 50.7
28BestInc 2.87 .95 1.01 1.03 50.5
29Waterdropn 9.95 4.16 4.22 4.28 50.4
30LightInTheBox 11 5.69 1.26 1.28 1.26 49.6
31CloopenGrp 10.40 4.46 4.85 4.67 49.1
32ProtoLabs 38 286.57 76.44 78.19 —75.21 49.0
33Haemonetics 39 142.11 49.26 60.79 —57.96 48.8
34ButtrNtwrkn 23.34 9.20 10.74 —10.07 48.4
35DxTchBear 9.51 4.42 4.53 4.19 48.1
36CootekCay 7.20 1.37 1.44 1.33 48.0
37DesktpMetn 34.94 8.65 9.00 8.20 47.7
38SunlOnlEd 2.95 .57 .59 .50 45.8
39DrxBioBull 185.61 50.00 54.73 —45.70 45.5
40LiveRampHl 87.38 38.59 40.01 —33.18 45.3
41BITMining 35.00 4.06 4.98 4.02 44.7
42IONGeophy 5.35 1.28 1.35 1.08 44.4
43OiSAC 2.36 1.10 1.13 .90 44.3
44TeamInc 13.84 5.39 6.17 4.73 43.4
45FortunaSilver 17 9.85 4.29 4.75 3.49 42.4
46HyliionHld 22.25 7.69 9.70 6.78 41.1
47GigCapit3un 21.00 8.62 9.26 6.44 41.0
48VivintSmrt 25.10 9.95 12.27 8.48 40.9
49Vipshop 13 46.00 15.19 16.63 —11.48 40.8
50BrghtSchEd 6.64 3.17 3.42 2.34 40.6
