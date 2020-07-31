https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15450280.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1iBio
|7.45
|.21
|4.44
|+4.19
|+1683.1
|2RetractblTch
|13.65
|.97
|11.97
|+10.47
|+698.0
|3AlphaPro
|41.59
|3.40
|21.77
|+18.34
|+534.7
|4TimberPhrm
|3.64
|1.75
|1.98
|+1.65
|+505.5
|5AIMImmurs
|7.11
|.51
|2.92
|+2.38
|+436.8
|6NavideaBio
|5.36
|.63
|4.78
|+3.52
|+279.4
|7NoDynMing
|2.49
|.35
|1.62
|+1.19
|+278.5
|8Cohen&Co
|24.44
|2.77
|13.92
|+9.97
|+252.4
|9UnivSecInst
|2.90
|.30
|2.02
|+1.40
|+225.8
|10IntlTowerHg
|2.27
|.33
|1.72
|+1.18
|+218.5
|11eMagin
|1.49
|.14
|1.09
|+.75
|+216.9
|12PowerREIT
|33.89
|6.95
|25.97
|+16.97
|+188.6
|13CaldeoniaMn
|29.39
|6.51
|22.93
|+14.51
|+172.3
|14ActiniumPhm
|.65
|.16
|.58
|+.36
|+164.2
|15NanoViricid
|19.20
|2.25
|6.24
|+3.73
|+148.6
|16DPWHldgrs
|6.55
|.53
|2.81
|+1.62
|+136.1
|17GeeGroupInc
|2.49
|.17
|.84
|+.45
|+115.4
|18CentrusEngy
|15.47
|3.76
|14.80
|+7.92
|+115.1
|19ChinaPhrmH
|1.40
|.24
|.48
|+.24
|+102.5
|20GalianoGld
|1.94
|.56
|1.88
|+.93
|+
|97.9
|21Inuvo
|1.11
|.09
|.58
|+.28
|+
|95.9
|22MastchDig
|51
|29.98
|7.25
|21.50
|+10.43
|+
|94.2
|23NovaBayPh
|1.94
|.24
|1.23
|+.59
|+
|92.2
|24Electromed
|47
|19.73
|6.92
|16.59
|+7.94
|+
|91.8
|25NewGoldg
|1.71
|.39
|1.65
|+.77
|+
|87.5
|26PolyMetMg
|.97
|.15
|.48
|+.22
|+
|86.3
|27AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.17
|.26
|1.06
|+.48
|+
|83.7
|28Daxor
|24.08
|7.85
|17.25
|+7.85
|+
|83.5
|29EMXRoyalg
|3.33
|1.18
|3.01
|+1.37
|+
|83.3
|30ComstockMrs
|1.10
|.33
|.81
|+.36
|+
|82.5
|31AmpioPharm
|1.24
|.31
|1.04
|+.46
|+
|78.4
|32WidePoint
|.99
|.30
|.71
|+.31
|+
|77.1
|33ParaGoldNv
|5
|1.48
|.47
|1.34
|+.57
|+
|73.4
|34B2goldCpg
|86
|6.95
|2.16
|6.90
|+2.89
|+
|72.1
|35TakungArt
|2.38
|.40
|.84
|+.34
|+
|68.3
|36GrtPanSilvg
|.90
|.23
|.82
|+.31
|+
|60.8
|37AlioGold
|1.35
|.28
|1.26
|+.48
|+
|60.5
|38VirnetX
|7.79
|3.09
|5.19
|+1.93
|+
|59.3
|39VistaGold
|1.32
|.36
|1.15
|+.43
|+
|58.6
|40EquinoxGldn
|12.35
|4.63
|11.97
|+4.27
|+
|55.5
|41AurynResc
|2.46
|.71
|2.20
|+.76
|+
|52.8
|42MexcoEngy
|14.63
|1.53
|5.95
|+2.01
|+
|51.0
|43cbdMDInc
|7
|3.49
|.50
|3.30
|+1.04
|+
|46.0
|44EllomayCap
|26.73
|10.57
|26.63
|+8.18
|+
|44.3
|45InfuSystem
|13.25
|5.26
|12.21
|+3.68
|+
|43.1
|46MAGSilverg
|18.00
|3.84
|16.89
|+5.05
|+
|42.7
|47CoreMolding
|5.35
|1.03
|4.60
|+1.35
|+
|41.5
|48NexGenEng
|1.88
|.50
|1.79
|+.51
|+
|39.8
|49WstnCop&Ggs
|1.53
|.31
|1.15
|+.33
|+
|39.4
|50MilestoneSci
|3.05
|.85
|1.93
|+.54
|+
|38.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Ashford
|50
|27.83
|4.86
|4.96
|—18.64
|—
|79.0
|2GranTierrag
|1.38
|.18
|.29
|—
|1.00
|—
|77.5
|3ImpacMtg
|7.85
|1.31
|1.38
|—
|3.88
|—
|73.8
|4TransEnterrs
|2.62
|.28
|.49
|—
|.98
|—
|66.8
|5NthnOil&Gas
|10
|2.36
|.50
|.80
|—
|1.54
|—
|65.7
|6MatinasBio
|2.39
|.49
|.78
|—
|1.49
|—
|65.6
|7CondorHosprs
|8
|11.10
|2.76
|4.15
|—
|6.89
|—
|62.4
|8RingEnergy
|4
|3.31
|.52
|1.10
|—
|1.54
|—
|58.3
|9TrinityPlace
|3.60
|1.11
|1.33
|—
|1.68
|—
|55.8
|10FTEngyInco
|23.29
|6.03
|10.05
|—12.56
|—
|55.6
|11DeltaApparel
|88
|31.71
|7.53
|14.08
|—17.02
|—
|54.7
|12RegHlthPrpfA
|4.67
|1.38
|1.93
|—
|2.21
|—
|53.5
|13ZomedicaPh
|.50
|.11
|.16
|—
|.17
|—
|52.3
|14EvolutionPet
|4
|5.73
|2.12
|2.62
|—
|2.85
|—
|52.1
|15ContangoOG
|4.56
|.84
|1.78
|—
|1.89
|—
|51.5
|16CPIAerostr
|5
|7.00
|1.29
|3.27
|—
|3.46
|—
|51.4
|17AirInds
|3.36
|.60
|1.18
|—
|1.12
|—
|48.7
|18CynergisTek
|4.04
|1.11
|1.70
|—
|1.60
|—
|48.5
|19Pedevco
|1.82
|.67
|.86
|—
|.80
|—
|48.1
|20ITTechPck
|1
|1.20
|.45
|.49
|—
|.45
|—
|47.7
|21Kaleyra
|8.75
|3.80
|4.47
|—
|4.03
|—
|47.4
|22VoltInfoSci
|3.23
|.65
|1.31
|—
|1.17
|—
|47.2
|23Ballantyne
|3.58
|1.26
|1.72
|—
|1.52
|—
|46.9
|24SwGAFin
|10
|35.14
|15.30
|18.95
|—16.15
|—
|46.0
|25BiomXn
|11.05
|4.52
|5.25
|—
|4.44
|—
|45.8
|26MicronSol
|3.30
|1.10
|1.30
|—
|1.09
|—
|45.6
|27EvansBncp
|7
|41.29
|20.50
|22.05
|—18.05
|—
|45.0
|28AdamsRsc
|85
|39.50
|15.16
|21.17
|—16.90
|—
|44.4
|29LGLGroup
|28
|16.55
|7.36
|8.73
|—
|6.27
|—
|41.8
|30AgeXThera
|2.24
|.67
|1.06
|—
|.76
|—
|41.8
|31ImperOilg
|6
|27.43
|7.04
|15.63
|—10.84
|—
|41.0
|32OncoCyte
|3.51
|1.20
|1.35
|—
|.90
|—
|40.0
|33BluerckResid
|12.27
|3.79
|7.24
|—
|4.81
|—
|39.9
|34BiomXun
|12.12
|4.60
|5.79
|—
|3.73
|—
|39.2
|35CorMedix
|7.35
|2.16
|4.45
|—
|2.83
|—
|38.9
|36FrankStProp
|6
|8.65
|3.79
|5.25
|—
|3.31
|—
|38.7
|37BowlAmer
|27
|15.65
|8.14
|9.55
|—
|5.95
|—
|38.4
|38GrupoSimec
|11.14
|5.20
|6.36
|—
|3.80
|—
|37.4
|39Aerocentury
|1
|5.43
|.71
|2.85
|—
|1.65
|—
|36.7
|40SeabrdCp
|9
|4297.55
|2614.00
|2703.25—1547.30
|—
|36.4
|41Pfenex
|14.00
|5.26
|7.09
|—
|3.89
|—
|35.4
|42Innsuites
|2.50
|.67
|.100
|—
|.53
|—
|34.8
|43CTORealtys
|7
|66.00
|33.41
|39.64
|—20.68
|—
|34.3
|44TransatlPet
|.84
|.12
|.32
|—
|.17
|—
|34.0
|45XtantMed
|3.50
|.55
|1.07
|—
|.53
|—
|33.1
|46CRHMedical
|4.43
|.86
|2.34
|—
|1.13
|—
|32.6
|47VolitionRX
|5.20
|2.22
|3.23
|—
|1.51
|—
|31.9
|48NtlHlthcare
|22
|88.35
|55.88
|59.32
|—27.11
|—
|31.4
|49NBRESec
|6.08
|1.94
|3.86
|—
|1.72
|—
|30.8
|50GabGoAny
|16.16
|5.51
|10.74
|—
|4.67
|—
|30.3
