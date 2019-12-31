NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 AxsomeTher 109.94 2.52 103.36+100.54 +3565.2
2 ConstllPh 59.49 4.04 47.11 +43.10 +1074.8
3 KodiakSci h 81.00 5.86 71.95 +64.85 + 913.4
4 Provention 22.82 1.52 14.90 +13.13 + 741.8
5 EverQuote 38.43 4.13 34.35 +30.17 + 721.8
6 DurectCorp 3.95 .48 3.80 + 3.32 + 686.7
7 ArQule 20.45 2.70 19.96 +17.19 + 620.6
8 IVERIC bio 4 8.97 .91 8.58 + 7.38 + 615.0
9 HebronTec h 9.00 .60 5.80 + 4.95 + 584.8
10 JanOne Inc 7.20 .40 2.96 + 2.52 + 565.2
11 PainTherap 7.20 .84 5.20 + 4.35 + 511.8
12 MicrobotMd 20.15 1.62 10.17 + 8.45 + 491.3
13 RekorSyst 5.44 .51 3.82 + 3.17 + 487.7
14 OrionEnerg h 3.84 .56 3.35 + 2.78 + 486.7
15 Cardlytics 65.43 10.30 62.86 +52.03 + 480.4
16 Workhorse rs 5.37 .50 3.04 + 2.51 + 475.8
17 NeoleukinTh 13.43 2.14 12.32 +10.16 + 470.4
18 EnphaseEgy 35.42 4.61 26.13 +21.40 + 452.4
19 ArrowhPhrm 73.72 11.67 63.43 +51.01 + 410.7
20 MedcnsCo 84.96 17.80 84.94 +65.80 + 343.8
21 Roku 176.55 29.29 133.90+103.26 + 337.0
22 AgileTherap 2.97 .35 2.50 + 1.92 + 334.0
23 Ardelyx 8.49 1.70 7.51 + 5.72 + 319.3
24 Conformis h 4.83 .36 1.50 + 1.14 + 319.0
25 NeuBaseTher 8.30 1.64 7.20 + 5.48 + 318.6
26 EidosThera 66.56 11.15 57.39 +43.63 + 317.1
27 FulgentGenet 16.50 3.17 12.90 + 9.73 + 306.9
28 Synthorx 71.90 11.05 69.89 +52.51 + 302.1
29 Epizyme 25.00 5.81 24.60 +18.44 + 299.4
30 BioanlytSys 5.43 1.26 4.95 + 3.68 + 289.8
31 DigitalTurbine 9.13 1.81 7.13 + 5.30 + 289.6
32 Aravive 15.62 3.22 13.67 +10.15 + 288.4
33 PermaFix 9.98 2.50 9.10 + 6.75 + 287.2
34 NovanInc 3.72 .65 3.16 + 2.33 + 280.7
35 AchillionPh 6.46 1.54 6.03 + 4.44 + 279.2
36 BioXcelTher 14.80 3.33 14.61 +10.75 + 278.5
37 KarunaTher n 152.00 11.24 75.34 +55.32 + 276.3
38 XBiotech 22.95 4.78 18.67 +13.59 + 267.4
39 AdverumBiot 16.38 2.90 11.52 + 8.37 + 265.7
40 ReataPhrm 224.02 51.77 204.43+148.33 + 264.4
41 ChemoCentryx 39.75 6.16 39.55 +28.64 + 262.5
42 MolecTempl 14.52 3.82 13.99 + 9.95 + 246.2
43 CueBiophar 17.99 4.56 15.88 +11.18 + 237.8
44 LMP Auto n 44.00 4.90 17.84 +12.48 + 232.8
45 SeaChange 4.56 1.15 4.19 + 2.93 + 232.5
46 FlexShoppr h 2.70 .74 2.53 + 1.77 + 232.0
47 NantKwest 4.89 .95 3.79 + 2.63 + 226.7
48 Arvinas 44.97 12.29 41.09 +28.24 + 219.8
49 IovanceThera 29.68 8.26 27.68 +18.83 + 212.8
50 Alphatec 7.75 1.18 7.10 + 4.81 + 209.8
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 NuvectraCp 17.00 .13 .13 —16.21 — 99.2
2 VivevMed rsh 134.00 .79 1.26—103.74 — 98.8
3 WaitrHoldg 14.77 .21 .32 —11.58 — 97.3
4 Inpixon Cp 5.35 .04 .11 — 3.08 — 96.6
5 TaronisTc rs 29.50 .65 .91 —23.79 — 96.3
6 AethlnMd hrs 25.65 .76 .96 —23.94 — 96.1
7 OpGen rsh 40.60 .92 1.13 —24.87 — 95.7
8 TOP Ship rs 25.10 .61 .80 —15.66 — 95.1
9 JaguarHl rs 36.40 .52 .80 —15.23 — 95.0
10 TonixPh hrs 42.00 .86 1.17 —20.83 — 94.7
11 AtlasFinHld 10.44 .33 .43 — 7.66 — 94.7
12 SG Blocks 3.21 .12 .16 — 2.55 — 94.2
13 GuardHlth n 4.00 .17 .22 — 3.46 — 94.0
14 GoldnBull h 13.56 .39 .40 — 6.10 — 93.8
15 NakedBrGp rs 57.80 2.00 2.60 —38.00 — 93.6
16 TocagenInc 12.00 .42 .53 — 7.68 — 93.5
17 IntecPhrm h 9.25 .41 .50 — 7.04 — 93.4
18 SelasLifSc rs 89.50 3.54 4.30 —57.20 — 93.0
19 ReebnzHl hrs 38.90 .91 1.17 —15.47 — 93.0
20 SeanrgyM hrs 9.90 .45 .55 —6.100 — 92.8
21 XeneticBio rs 39.00 .93 1.44 —18.24 — 92.7
22 VislinkTc hrs 8.00 .21 .26 — 2.86 — 91.8
23 ValeritasHl rs 11.40 .55 .58 — 5.95 — 91.2
24 OballonTh rsn 23.30 1.52 1.90 —18.80 — 90.8
25 Ocugen rs 21.60 .24 .52 — 4.76 — 90.2
26 YangtzRvPt 4.46 .30 .42 — 3.55 — 89.5
27 ExelaTech 4.68 .27 .41 — 3.48 — 89.5
28 HeliusMedT 9.45 .28 .97 — 8.19 — 89.4
29 Novavax rs 48.80 3.54 3.98 —32.82 — 89.2
30 InflaRx 3 53.10 2.17 3.96 —32.41 — 89.1
31 OutlookTh rs 10.96 .52 .59 — 4.58 — 88.6
32 ShiftPixy rs 74.00 8.00 8.24 —62.56 — 88.4
33 AkersBio hrs 20.64 2.67 3.20 —23.92 — 88.2
34 GreenprCap 4.90 .40 .57 — 4.13 — 87.9
35 MamEnrgy 24.62 1.22 2.20 —15.78 — 87.8
36 Tetraphase rs 33.40 1.99 2.81 —19.79 — 87.6
37 GeniusBrInt h 2.79 .19 .27 — 1.88 — 87.3
38 OceanPwr rs 16.20 .74 .87 — 5.93 — 87.2
39 AnchianoTh n 11.50 1.04 1.40 — 9.40 — 87.0
40 Kirklands 4 11.77 .91 1.24 — 8.29 — 87.0
41 AcordaThera 1 17.57 1.49 2.04 —13.54 — 86.9
42 Bridgeline h 16.00 1.33 1.54 —10.01 — 86.7
43 Melinta rs 10.10 .39 .53 — 3.43 — 86.6
44 EdesaBiot hrs 13.56 3.28 4.10 —26.14 — 86.4
45 CocrystlPhr 5.28 .39 .50 — 3.10 — 86.2
46 SupercndTc h 2.58 .12 .18 — 1.11 — 85.8
47 ChinaSXT 23.35 .65 .82 — 4.92 — 85.7
48 TitanPhrm rs 2.45 .14 .19 — 1.14 — 85.5
49 InVivoThera 1.79 .12 .23 — 1.29 — 85.1
50 SpringBkPh 11.90 1.17 1.58 — 8.81 — 84.8
