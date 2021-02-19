G-7 vows 'equitable' world vaccine access, but details scant JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 3:27 p.m.
1 of14 Britian's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual meeting of G7 world leaders, from within the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. Johnson is chairing a virtual meeting Friday with leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers, holding their first meeting of 2021. (Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP) Geoff Pugh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens during a visit to South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, Wales. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a virtual meeting Friday Feb. 18, 2021, with the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers, their first meeting of 2021, with making and distributing coronavirus vaccines at the top of the agenda. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel prepare to take part online at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes off her mask as she arrives to hold a news conference following a virtual summit meeting with G7 leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a virtual meeting Friday with leaders of the Group of Seven economic world powers, holding their first meeting of 2021. (Annegret Hilse/Pool via AP) Annegret Hilse/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 French President Emmanuel Macron listens during a G7 meeting Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Paris. Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are holding their first meeting of 2021 on Friday, and vowing to share coronavirus vaccines with the world's poorest countries — though details of how soon and how much they will give remain scarce. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel arrive as they prepare to take part in an online meeting of G7 leaders at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a virtual meeting Friday Feb. 18, 2021, with the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers, their first meeting of 2021, with making and distributing coronavirus vaccines at the top of the agenda. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Britian's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual meeting of G7 world leaders, from within the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. Johnson is chairing a virtual meeting Friday with leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers, holding their first meeting of 2021. (Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP) Geoff Pugh/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Britian's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to host a virtual meeting of G7 world leaders, from within the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. Johnson is chairing a virtual meeting Friday with leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers, holding their first meeting of 2021. (Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP) Geoff Pugh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LONDON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers promised Friday to immunize the world’s neediest people against the coronavirus by giving money, and precious vaccine doses, to a U.N.-backed vaccine distribution effort.
But the leaders, under pressure over their vaccination campaigns at home, were unwilling to say exactly how much vaccine they were willing to share with the developing world, or when.