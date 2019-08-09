Twin Disc: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $822,000.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.7 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $302.7 million.

Twin Disc shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 54% in the last 12 months.

