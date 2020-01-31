Twin Disc: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Friday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $6.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period.

Twin Disc shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 46% in the last 12 months.

