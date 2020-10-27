Turning Point Brands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Turning Point Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $101 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $395 million to $401 million.

Turning Point Brands shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.

