TrustCo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.3 million.

The bank, based in Glenville, New York, said it had earnings of 12 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $48 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

TrustCo shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.21, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

