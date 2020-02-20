TrueCar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $89.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $54.9 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $353.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, TrueCar said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $89 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $335 million to $355 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.91. A year ago, they were trading at $8.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUE