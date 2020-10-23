Triton: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $56.5 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.14 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $327.8 million in the period.

Triton shares have fallen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2.5% in the last 12 months.

