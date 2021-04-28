Toyota to invest $803 million, 1,400 new jobs in Indiana

Toyota says it will invest $803 million and add 1,400 new jobs at its Indiana auto manufacturing plant so it can produce two new SUVs there, one of which will be the first Lexus made at the plant.

The Japanese automaker says both new vehicles — which it calls “electrified” but would not say whether they will be pure electric or hybrid — will feature a “semi-automated driving system” that allows for hands-free driving in some situations. Drivers will also be able to park and un-park them from outside the vehicle using a smartphone. Both the Lexus and Toyota SUVs will have three rows of seats with room for eight passengers.