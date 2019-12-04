Tilly's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Tilly's Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $154.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Tilly's said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $184 million.

Tilly's shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.01, a fall of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLYS