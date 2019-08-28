Tiffany, Syneos Health rise while Autodesk, Movado fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Autodesk Inc., down $10.13 to $140.08

The software company slashed its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

Tiffany & Co., up $2.50 to $85.17

The luxury jeweler posted results that beat analysts' expectations and reaffirmed its forecasts for the year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 44 cents to $13.37

The information technology products and services provider reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Slack Technologies Inc., down 11 cents to $29.80

The Wall Street Journal published a column saying the company faces big challenges to becoming profitable.

Movado Group Inc., down $3.75 to $21.22

The watchmaker sharply cut its forecasts for full-year earnings and sales.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $3.58 to $44.77

The provider of specialty contracting services reported results for its second fiscal quarter that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Syneos Health Inc., up $2.47 to $52.81

The Securities and Exchange Commission concluded an investigation into the company's accounting and recommended no enforcement action.

Phibro Animal Health Corp., down $9.83 to $21.74

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements forecast full-year earnings that were far below what analysts were expecting.