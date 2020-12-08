Thor Industries: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $113.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.05.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

Thor Industries shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50% in the last 12 months.

