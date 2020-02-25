The RealReal: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $96.7 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $318 million.

The RealReal shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year.

