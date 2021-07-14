The Latest: Argentina's pandemic toll rises above 100,000 The Associated Press July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 6:15 p.m.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina has reported more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance by many people.
Recent coronavirus variants have helped spread the disease even faster and the vaccine program, while making progress, is still falling short.
Written By
The Associated Press