The Latest: Scientists assess risk of new coronavirus strain The Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 1:51 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser for the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine effort, said scientists are still working to confirm whether the virus strain in the United Kingdom spreads more easily.
Although that could be why it has become more prevalent in the U.K., Slaoui said in a briefing with reporters Monday that another possible explanation is that “seeding happened in the shadows” before scientists started looking for it.
