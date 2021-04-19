The Latest: Michigan governor: State's surge may be ending The Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 4:20 a.m.
1 of14 People receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and then wait for an observation period at a vaccine clinic hosted by Casa San Jose and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Beechview area of Pittsburgh. The clinic was organized to help ease language barriers and lessen vaccine hesitancy in Latin communities with outreach and translators available at the clinic. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Alberto Pena, 73, attends a protest demanding a more equitable and faster distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the Los Palos Grandes neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Pena said he is yet to be vaccinated. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Nuns watch Pope Francis as he recites the Regina Caeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Pope Francis said he is happy to be back greeting the faithful in St. Peter’s Square faithful for his traditional Sunday noon blessing after weeks of lockdown measures. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A buffalo crosses a street past a billboard erected as part of a campaign for vaccination against COVID-19 during a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a candle during a memorial service in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 18, 2021 in remembrance of Germany's corona dead. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 An elderly woman waits to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 People check-in for a flight to Miami at Silvio Pettirossi Airport, in Luque Paraguay, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Some of Paraguayan travelers are going to the United States expecting to get a vaccine against COVID-19. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, passengers are checked by French police officers prior to boarding their plane at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy, north of Paris. France is imposing entry restrictions on travelers from four countries — Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil — in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state could be seeing a drop in infections after leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks.
Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining.
The Associated Press