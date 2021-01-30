The Latest: Protesters temporarily block LA vaccination site The Associated Press Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 8:11 p.m.
1 of15 FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Drivers wait in line at a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, a spectator stands on a hilltop overlooking downtown Los Angeles as motorists line up for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray looks out at the snow covered field at Fenway Park, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. Since the 2021 Boston Marathon is on hold until fall, McGillivray has been tapped by the state of Massachusetts to run mass vaccination operations at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park. Event organizers and other unconventional logistics experts are using their skills to help the nation vaccinate as many people as possible. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - This March 6, 2020, file photo shows the headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, an infectious-diseases specialist formerly at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, became CDC director on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Ron Harris/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 A bridal couple and friends walk over the Roemerberg square after their wedding in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Further restrictions to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus are discussed Thursday by the German government. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 German Health Minister Jens Spahn takes off his FFP2 mask as he attends at a news conference on the Germany's current situation in the Coronavirus pandemic at the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Marion Koopmans of the World Health Organization team of researchers looks out from a car during a field trip in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 In this Monday, April 6, 2020, photo, a resident in red collects her vegetable from other resident volunteers in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Some farmers are finding temporary outlets for sales through volunteers in Wuhan helping the elderly and other vulnerable people get food supplies. They buy direct from farmers and arrange delivery to apartment complexes. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 A woman wears a face mask and carries a pink umbrella as he walks over the Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Further restrictions to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus are discussed Thursday by the German government. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 An Indian boy wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sits on a pavement in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 A youth runs on a rocky area of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Family members arrive to bid farewell to a relative who died of a stroke, in a burial area in what until two weeks ago was the parking lot of the San Nicolas Tolentino pantheon, in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Due to the high number of recent deaths, many due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Mexico City's cemeteries are filled to capacity. Christian Palma/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Delfino Reyes sits on the roof of the van as he and three seniors from La Esperanza Adult Day Care Center wait to move up in line Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Los Fresnos Fire Station & EMS in Los Fresnos, Texas.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Denise Cathey/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Medical Assistant Oscar Rojas leans in to administer the injection of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as 90-year-old Francisca Solis tightly shuts her eyes at the Los Fresnos Fire Station & EMS in Los Fresnos, Texas. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, .(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Denise Cathey/AP Show More Show Less
The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
Officials say the Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution. The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups.
