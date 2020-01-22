The First Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11.9 million.

The bank, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.7 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $148.8 million.

The First Bancshares shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

